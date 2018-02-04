|Location:
|Hip Chicks do Wine
|Map:
|4510 SE 23rd Ave, Portland, OR, 97202, United States
|Website:
|http://premierwineevents.com/event/chocolate-and-wine-pairing/
|All Dates:
Chocolate and Wine Pairing
February 3th, 4th, 10th and 11th
We’ve paired up Alma’s Chocolates for a fun Chocolate and Wine Pairing! We’ll pair 4 of their locally-made hand-crafted truffles and one caramel from Jonboy Caramels in Seattle with 5 of our wines.
Basic pairing for 1 person $15 in advance/$17 at the door
VIP Pairing for 1 includes a glass of sparkling wine and a 2 pack of chocolates to take home $25 in advance or $30 at the door.
11am – 6pm–Event is a come and go. We open at 11am and last seating is at 6pm as we close at 7pm. Please plan on 45 minutes to 1 hour for your pairing. Additional Wine, Sangria, Sparkling Wine and Cheese plates are available for purchase. 10% off of any bottles purchased at the event and 20% off of case purchases.
Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wine-and-chocolate-pairing-2018-tickets-41066417761.