Location:Yamhill County
Map:638 NE Fifth Street, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
Phone: 503-883-9654
Email:info@bountyofyamhillcounty.com
Website:http://www.bountyofyamhillcounty.com/events/http://www.bountyofyamhillcounty.com/event/remy-wines-nicks-italian-cafe/?instance_id=55
All Dates:Aug 24, 2018 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Chill and Grill Dundee Hills

Remy Wines’ Dundee Hills vineyard farmhouse is the setting for this alfresco evening. Start with sips and snacks while touring the garden and vineyard, then enjoy an Italian-inspired meal created by Chef Carmen Peirano from wine country favorite Nick’s Italian Café, paired with Italian varietals crafted by winemaker Remy Drabkin. Delizioso! Must be 21 or over.

 

Fee: $75

Enjoy dinner and wine with Remy Wines and Nick's Italian Café.

