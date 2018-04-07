|Location:
|Kriselle Cellars Tasting Room
|Map:
|12956 Modoc Rd., White City, OR 97503
|Phone:
|541-830-8466
|Email:
|nora@krisellecellars.com
|Website:
|http://www.krisellecellars.com
|All Dates:
Chicken Curry Salad Release at Kriselle Cellars
Our famous chicken curry salad is back on the menu starting April 7th. Pairs beautifully with a glass of our 2016 Sauvignon Blanc. To help us celebrate, Mike Brons will be performing from 1 pm - 4 pm.
Chicken Curry Salad Release at Kriselle Cellars
Our famous chicken curry salad is back on the menu starting April 7th. Pairs beautifully with a glass of our 2016 Sauvignon Blanc. To help us celebrate, Mike Brons will be performing from 1 pm - 4 pm.
Kriselle Cellars Tasting Room
Kriselle Cellars Tasting Room 12956 12956 Modoc Rd., White City, OR 97503