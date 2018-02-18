 Calendar Home
Location:Stave & Stone
210 Oak Street, Hood River, OR, 97031
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/chic-preston-live-music/
Feb 18, 2018 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Chic Preston – Live Music

Sundays are for Jazz! Chic Preston will be delivering all your jazz needs. Join us for an afternoon full of jazz, blues, and folk – also known as the ‘Sound of the Gorge’.

