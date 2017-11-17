 Calendar Home
Location:The Pines Tasting Room
Map:202 Cascade Ave., Hood River, OR 97031
Phone: 541-993-8301
Email:thepinesvineyard@yahoo.com
Website:http://thepinesvineyard.com
All Dates:Nov 17, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Chic Preston

Chic will be sharing his own songs which have drawn comparison to those of Dave Carter and Dave Frishberg. Chic aims to make a Soul connection with listeners through the medium of his voice.

Chic will be sharing his own songs which have drawn comparison to those of Dave Carter and Dave Frishberg. Chic aims to make a Soul connection with listeners through the medium of his voice.
The Pines Tasting Room
The Pines Tasting Room 97031 202 Cascade Ave., Hood River, OR 97031
November (2017)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30    


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2017 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS