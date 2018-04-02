Chemical Analysis of Must and Wine is a four-credit course offered by the Chemeketa Community College Wine Studies Program. This is an 11-week class, beginning April 2. Class meets 1-6 pm, Mondays. For questions please contact the instructor, Scott Dwyer. New Chemeketa students go to applyonline.chemeketa.edu. Continuing students can register online at my.chemeketa.edu.

Chemical Analysis of Must and Wine course

Chemical Analysis of Must and Wine is a four-credit course offered by the Chemeketa Community College Wine Studies Program. This is an 11-week class, beginning April 2. Class meets 1-6 pm, Mondays. For questions please contact the instructor, Scott Dwyer.New Chemeketa students go to applyonline.chemeketa.edu. Continuing students can register online at my.chemeketa.edu. Fee: $446