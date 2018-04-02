|Location:
|Chemeketa Community College Northwest Wine Studies Center
|Map:
|215 Doaks Ferry Road NW, Salem, Oregon 97304
|Phone:
|503.589.7663
|Email:
|scott.dwyer@chemeketa.edu
|Website:
|http://go.chemeketa.edu/winestudies
|All Dates:
Chemical Analysis of Must and Wine course
Chemical Analysis of Must and Wine is a four-credit course offered by the Chemeketa Community College Wine Studies Program. This is an 11-week class, beginning April 2. Class meets 1-6 pm, Mondays. For questions please contact the instructor, Scott Dwyer.
New Chemeketa students go to applyonline.chemeketa.edu. Continuing students can register online at my.chemeketa.edu.
Fee: $446