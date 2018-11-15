Chemeketa Cellars 2018 Nouveau Release

The Chemeketa Wine Studies program invites you to join Chemeketa Cellars and other Oregon wineries producing Nouveau at our 2018 Nouveau release party.



Traditionally, Nouveau is a red wine made from Gamay in the Beaujolais region of France to celebrate the end of harvest. Nouveau is released on the third Thursday of November every year. Please join us for this free event, where you can taste and learn more about Nouveau wines being produced in Oregon. There will also be a selection of food items available for purchase.



This event is free and open to the public. If you would like to attend, please RSVP to Megan Jensen at 503.584.7256 or megan.jensen@chemeketa.edu by November 10.



5-7 pm, November 15, 2018



Northwest Wine Studies Center



215 Doaks Ferry Road NW



Salem OR 97304



503.584.7256