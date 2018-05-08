 Calendar Home
Location:Bells Up Winery
Map:27895 NE Bell Rd, Newberg, OR 97132, USA
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/chehalem-valley-chamber-wine-on-tuesday-at-bells-up-winery/
All Dates:May 8, 2018 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Chehalem Valley Chamber Wine on Tuesday at Bells Up Winery

Bells Up Winery hosts the Chehalem Valley Chamber of Commerce‘s monthly “Wine on Tuesday” event. Open to both Chamber members ($5 admission) and non-members ($10 admission), the gathering runs from 5-7 p.m. and includes a glass of wine.

During the event, Bells Up winemaker and owner Dave Specter will be pouring three wines:

2017 Rhapsody Pinot Blanc
2017 Estate Prelude Rosé of Pinot Noir (our FIRST estate harvest!)
2015 Titan Willamette Valley Pinot Noir

More information about the event can be found here.

Bells Up Winery
Bells Up Winery 27895 27895 NE Bell Rd, Newberg, OR 97132, USA
