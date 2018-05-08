Chehalem Valley Chamber Wine on Tuesday at Bells Up Winery

Bells Up Winery hosts the Chehalem Valley Chamber of Commerce‘s monthly “Wine on Tuesday” event. Open to both Chamber members ($5 admission) and non-members ($10 admission), the gathering runs from 5-7 p.m. and includes a glass of wine.

During the event, Bells Up winemaker and owner Dave Specter will be pouring three wines:

2017 Rhapsody Pinot Blanc

2017 Estate Prelude Rosé of Pinot Noir (our FIRST estate harvest!)

2015 Titan Willamette Valley Pinot Noir

More information about the event can be found here.