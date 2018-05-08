|Location:
|Bells Up Winery
|Map:
|27895 NE Bell Rd, Newberg, OR 97132, USA
|Website:
|http://premierwineevents.com/event/chehalem-valley-chamber-wine-on-tuesday-at-bells-up-winery/
|All Dates:
Chehalem Valley Chamber Wine on Tuesday at Bells Up Winery
Bells Up Winery hosts the Chehalem Valley Chamber of Commerce‘s monthly “Wine on Tuesday” event. Open to both Chamber members ($5 admission) and non-members ($10 admission), the gathering runs from 5-7 p.m. and includes a glass of wine.
During the event, Bells Up winemaker and owner Dave Specter will be pouring three wines:
2017 Rhapsody Pinot Blanc
2017 Estate Prelude Rosé of Pinot Noir (our FIRST estate harvest!)
2015 Titan Willamette Valley Pinot Noir
More information about the event can be found here.