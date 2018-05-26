Chehalem Mountains Wine & Art Loop

Explore backcountry roads on your way to experience great wine and art at five boutique wineries in the Chehalem Mountains. A diverse selection of wine varietals including Sparkling Wine, Rosé, Riesling, Chardonnay, Cabernet Sauvignon and of course, Oregon Pinot Noir can be enjoyed at these wineries. The artwork on display is created by the winery owners who also are professional artists.

View the loop here: https://goo.gl/maps/YBfvScCkp9C2



Participating wineries include:

Beckham Estate Vineyard (Ceramics)

The Potter's Vineyard (Clay Art / Pottery)

Rain Dance Vineyards (Woodwork)

ROCO Winery (Glass Art)

Tresori Vineyard (Painting)



Share your experience on the loop by tagging each winery and using the hashtag #CMWineArtLoop