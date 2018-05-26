 Calendar Home
Location:ROCO Tasting Room
Map:13260 NE Red Hills Road, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 5035387625
Email:kelly@rocowinery.com
Website:http://www.rocowinery.com
All Dates:May 26, 2018 - Nov 30, 2018

Chehalem Mountains Wine & Art Loop

Explore backcountry roads on your way to experience great wine and art at five boutique wineries in the Chehalem Mountains. A diverse selection of wine varietals including Sparkling Wine, Rosé, Riesling, Chardonnay, Cabernet Sauvignon and of course, Oregon Pinot Noir can be enjoyed at these wineries. The artwork on display is created by the winery owners who also are professional artists.
View the loop here: https://goo.gl/maps/YBfvScCkp9C2

Participating wineries include:
Beckham Estate Vineyard (Ceramics)
The Potter's Vineyard (Clay Art / Pottery)
Rain Dance Vineyards (Woodwork)
ROCO Winery (Glass Art)
Tresori Vineyard (Painting)

Share your experience on the loop by tagging each winery and using the hashtag #CMWineArtLoop

ROCO Tasting Room
ROCO Tasting Room 13260 13260 NE Red Hills Road, Newberg, OR 97132
