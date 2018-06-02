Chefs Table Dinner Featuring Red Hills Mark

Our Chef’s Table Dinner Series is back! Always our highest profile events and always limited to just 12 people at the table! This time, for the first Chef’s Table of 2018 we’re bringing in Chef Jody, the visionary and Executive Chef behind Red Hills Market in Dundee, Oregon. He’ll transform our humble kitchen into a temple of all things delectable, and if the menu is anything to go off of, our Chef’s Table will never be the same!

– Scallops with uncured smoked pancetta, rosemary

– Lamb Empanadas with pinot noir, chimi churi

– Salmon Poke with cucumber, hazelnuts, micro cilantro, jalapeno

– Strawberries & Arugula with smokey bleu cheese, caramelized pecans, honey

– Risotto with peas, green garlic, Japanese style pork belly, micro sorrel

– Sexy Cheese Course

– Chef Sampler Dessert with berries, nuts, sweets, chocolate.

Tickets: http://SolenaEstate.com/Chefs-Table-Dinner.