 Calendar Home
Location:Soléna Estate
Map:17096 NE Woodland Loop Road, Yamhill, OR, 97148, United States
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/chefs-table-dinner-featuring-red-hills-market/
All Dates:Jun 2, 2018 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Chefs Table Dinner Featuring Red Hills Mark

Our Chef’s Table Dinner Series is back! Always our highest profile events and always limited to just 12 people at the table! This time, for the first Chef’s Table of 2018 we’re bringing in Chef Jody, the visionary and Executive Chef behind Red Hills Market in Dundee, Oregon. He’ll transform our humble kitchen into a temple of all things delectable, and if the menu is anything to go off of, our Chef’s Table will never be the same!

– Scallops with uncured smoked pancetta, rosemary
– Lamb Empanadas with pinot noir, chimi churi
– Salmon Poke with cucumber, hazelnuts, micro cilantro, jalapeno
– Strawberries & Arugula with smokey bleu cheese, caramelized pecans, honey
– Risotto with peas, green garlic, Japanese style pork belly, micro sorrel
– Sexy Cheese Course
– Chef Sampler Dessert with berries, nuts, sweets, chocolate.

Tickets: http://SolenaEstate.com/Chefs-Table-Dinner.

Our Chef’s Table Dinner Series is back! Always our highest profile events and always limited to just 12 people at the table! This time, for the first Chef’s Table of 2018 we’re bringing in Chef Jody, the visionary and Executive Chef behind Red Hills Market in Dundee, Oregon. He’ll transform our humble kitchen into a temple of all things delectable, and if the menu is anything ...
Soléna Estate
Soléna Estate 17096 17096 NE Woodland Loop Road, Yamhill, OR, 97148, United States
June (2018)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS