Location:Salem Convention Center
Map:200 Commercial St SE, Salem, Oregon 97301
Phone: 503-581-3855
Email:djano@marionpolkfoodshare.org
Website:http://www.chefsniteout.org
All Dates:Oct 14, 2018 4:30 pm - 7:00 pm

Chefs' Nite Out

Voted one of the Best Events in the Mid-Valley, the Bonaventure Senior Living Chef’s Nite Out is renowned as an exquisite evening of fine food, wines, beers, cider and more.

For the 20th Anniversary, over 60 food and beverage purveyors from in and around the Mid-Willamette Valley are donating 100% of their time, talent and product.

Join in the celebration as you sip and sample from some of the best restaurants and wineries in our community.

Every ticket includes admission plus all food and beverage tasting plus all proceeds benefit the Food Share who serve the 1 in 5 people in Marion & Polk counties experiencing food insecurity.

 

Fee: $General Admission: $75 per person or VIP Admission: $95 per person

