Chef’s Table Dinner with Ricardo Antunez

He’s back!

It feels too long since we (and you!) last saw him, but we’re excited to let you know that he’ll be back in the Soléna kitchen before the month is up.

Chef Ricardo Antunez of Pura Vida Cocina!

Join us for a classic Ricardo-style Chef’s Table Dinner on the 28th of January in the beautiful Soléna kitchen.

Paired with an array of his favorite Soléna Estate wines, this is the perfect opportunity to break those pesky New Year’s resolutions.

Nos Amis club members: You’ll receive a discounted price of $135 per person for this event. Please contact us via email to arrange your tickets.

Tickets: http://www.solenaestate.com/chefs-table-dinner-28-january.