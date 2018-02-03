|Location:
Brooks Wines
21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, OR, 97101, United States
http://premierwineevents.com/event/chef-abbys-table-food-wine-pairing/
Chef Abby's Table: Food + Wine Pairing
Save the Date!
Join Abby as you explore rich winter whites and fruit forward Pinot Noirs paired with hearty seasonal fare. Come taste these delicious bites and learn about the science and art of wine pairing.
Ticketing Info Forthcoming
Contact info@brookswine.com for reservations.