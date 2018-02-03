 Calendar Home
Location:Brooks Wines
Map:21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, OR, 97101, United States
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/chef-abbys-table-food-wine-pairing/
All Dates:Feb 3, 2018 10:00 am - 11:00 am

Chef Abby's Table: Food + Wine Pairing

Save the Date!

Join Abby as you explore rich winter whites and fruit forward Pinot Noirs paired with hearty seasonal fare. Come taste these delicious bites and learn about the science and art of wine pairing.

Ticketing Info Forthcoming
Contact info@brookswine.com for reservations.

Brooks Wines
Brooks Wines 21101 21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, OR, 97101, United States
