|Location:
|Brooks Wines
|Map:
|21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, OR, 97101, United States
|Website:
|http://premierwineevents.com/event/chef-abbys-table-food-wine-pairing-4/
|All Dates:
Chef Abby’s Table: Food + Wine Pairing
Discover the magic of wines thoughtfully paired by Brooks executive chef, Abby McManigle. She will be your guide as you explore 4 wines and 4 bites. Each month’s pairing is different and is created with local and seasonal ingredients.
Tickets: https://www.vinovisit.com/partners/brooks-wine/events/47225-chef-abbys-table-food-wine/.