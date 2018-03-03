Chef Abby’s Table: Food + Wine Pairing

Discover the magic of wines thoughtfully paired by Brooks executive chef, Abby McManigle. She will be your guide as you explore 4 wines and 4 bites. Each month’s pairing is different and is created with local and seasonal ingredients.

Tickets: https://www.vinovisit.com/partners/brooks-wine/events/47213-chef-abbys-table-food-wine/.