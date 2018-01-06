Chef Abby’s Table: Cheese + Wine

Visit Dijon without a passport! Experience Burgundy Cheese and Dijon clone Pinot Noir. You’ll taste Brooks clonal bottling of 115 and 777 Pommard clone as well as the blended 2015 Rastaban Pinot Noir along side cheeses from the heart of Burgundy like a tangy, fresh and acidic Soumaintrain or a gooey and rich Epoisse-wash rind Cow’s milk cheese–made from the leftover grape skin that have been made into brandy.

Tickets are $25 per person and available through this link:

https://www.vinovisit.com/partners/brooks-wine/events/46634-chef-abbys-table-cheese-wine/

