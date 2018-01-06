 Calendar Home
Location:Brooks Wines
Map:21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, OR, 97101, United States
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/chef-abbys-table-cheese-wine/
All Dates:Jan 6, 2018 10:00 am - 11:00 am

Chef Abby’s Table: Cheese + Wine

Visit Dijon without a passport! Experience Burgundy Cheese and Dijon clone Pinot Noir. You’ll taste Brooks clonal bottling of 115 and 777 Pommard clone as well as the blended 2015 Rastaban Pinot Noir along side cheeses from the heart of Burgundy like a tangy, fresh and acidic Soumaintrain or a gooey and rich Epoisse-wash rind Cow’s milk cheese–made from the leftover grape skin that have been made into brandy.

Tickets are $25 per person and available through this link:
https://www.vinovisit.com/partners/brooks-wine/events/46634-chef-abbys-table-cheese-wine/

Tickets: https://www.vinovisit.com/partners/brooks-wine/events/46634-chef-abbys-table-cheese-wine/.

Visit Dijon without a passport! Experience Burgundy Cheese and Dijon clone Pinot Noir. You’ll taste Brooks clonal bottling of 115 and 777 Pommard clone as well as the blended 2015 Rastaban Pinot Noir along side cheeses from the heart of Burgundy like a tangy, fresh and acidic Soumaintrain or a gooey and rich Epoisse-wash rind Cow’s milk cheese–made from the leftover grape skin that ...
Brooks Wines
Brooks Wines 21101 21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, OR, 97101, United States
January (2018)
« December
February »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS