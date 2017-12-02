Cheers Oregon

RAISE A GLASS TO OREGON CRAFT

A celebration of Oregon craft beverages, Cheers Oregon is a one-night event benefiting the Boys & Girls Club of the Portland Metro Area.

The Oregon Craft Beverage Council is a collaboration of Oregon’s largest producers of wine, beer and spirits, formed to help grow their industries, create family wage jobs, and inspire tourism.

Learn about the council and its members, and enjoy tastings from King Estate Winery, A to Z Wines, Erath, Crater Lakes Spirits, New Deal Distillery, Widmer Brothers Brewing, Ninkasi Brewing, Deschutes Brewery, and more. There will be a raffle to win a King Estate weekend getaway, and other great prizes from Yeti, Skamania Lodge, and more.

Tickets: https://impact.bgcportland.org/portland/events/cheers-oregon/e151607.