|Location:
|Chateau Bianca
|Map:
|17485 Highway 22, Dallas, Oregon 97338
|Phone:
|(503) 623-6181
|Email:
|customerservice@chateaubianca.com
|Website:
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/chateau-biancas-memorial-day-bbq.html
|All Dates:
Chateau Bianca's Memorial Day BBQ
During Memorial Day Weekend, come join us on Saturday, Sunday, or Monday for a special lunch out at the Vineyard.
The patio will be open, the wine will be flowing, and there should be a good time to enjoy the Memorial Day Holiday.
$20 per BBQ Plate, includes sides and a glass of wine.
