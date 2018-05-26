 Calendar Home
Location:Chateau Bianca
Map:17485 Highway 22, Dallas, Oregon 97338
Phone: (503) 623-6181
Email:customerservice@chateaubianca.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/chateau-biancas-memorial-day-bbq.html
All Dates:May 26, 2018 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
May 27, 2018 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
May 28, 2018 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Chateau Bianca's Memorial Day BBQ

During Memorial Day Weekend, come join us on Saturday, Sunday, or Monday for a special lunch out at the Vineyard.

The patio will be open, the wine will be flowing, and there should be a good time to enjoy the Memorial Day Holiday.

$20 per BBQ Plate, includes sides and a glass of wine.

 

Fee: $20

During Memorial Day Weekend, come join us on Saturday, Sunday, or Monday for a special lunch out at

Chateau Bianca
Chateau Bianca 17485 17485 Highway 22, Dallas, Oregon 97338
May (2018)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS