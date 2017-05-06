 Calendar Home
Location:ROCO Winery
Map:13260 NE Red Hills Road, Newberg, Oregon 97132
Phone: 503.538.7625
Email:kelly@rocowinery.com
Website:http://rocowinery.com/event/chardonnay-day/?instance_id=55
All Dates:May 6, 2017 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Chardonnay Day

“These Chardonnays remind us why the most expensive wines in the world are made from Chardonnay,” said winemaker, Rollin Soles. They resemble Chardonnays from northern Europe with notes of pear, fruit, roasted hazelnuts, spice and that lovely mid palette minerality that makes Chardonnay so vibrant and lovely.”

ROCO Chardonnays pair extremely well with a wide spectrum of food and age beautifully. To prove it, we’ll have a selection of appetizers to sample with the wines and will pull a few bottles of our 2010 Chardonnay from the library. Come discover the pleasure.

Flight:
2013 RMS Sparkling Wine
2014 Willamette Valley Chardonnay
2014 Marsh Estate Chardonnay
2014 Knudsen Vineyards Chardonnay
2010 Willamette Valley Chardonnay

Fee: $20 non-members / $10 club members (Waived with 3 bottle purchase)

Discover ROCO’s New American Style Chardonnay

ROCO Winery
ROCO Winery 13260 13260 NE Red Hills Road, Newberg, Oregon 97132
May (2017)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2017 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS