Chardonnay Day

“These Chardonnays remind us why the most expensive wines in the world are made from Chardonnay,” said winemaker, Rollin Soles. They resemble Chardonnays from northern Europe with notes of pear, fruit, roasted hazelnuts, spice and that lovely mid palette minerality that makes Chardonnay so vibrant and lovely.”



ROCO Chardonnays pair extremely well with a wide spectrum of food and age beautifully. To prove it, we’ll have a selection of appetizers to sample with the wines and will pull a few bottles of our 2010 Chardonnay from the library. Come discover the pleasure.



Flight:

2013 RMS Sparkling Wine

2014 Willamette Valley Chardonnay

2014 Marsh Estate Chardonnay

2014 Knudsen Vineyards Chardonnay

2010 Willamette Valley Chardonnay

Fee: $20 non-members / $10 club members (Waived with 3 bottle purchase)