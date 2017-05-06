|Location:
ROCO Winery
|Map:
13260 NE Red Hills Road, Newberg, Oregon 97132
|Phone:
503.538.7625
|Email:
kelly@rocowinery.com
|Website:
http://rocowinery.com/event/chardonnay-day/?instance_id=55
|All Dates:
Chardonnay Day
“These Chardonnays remind us why the most expensive wines in the world are made from Chardonnay,” said winemaker, Rollin Soles. They resemble Chardonnays from northern Europe with notes of pear, fruit, roasted hazelnuts, spice and that lovely mid palette minerality that makes Chardonnay so vibrant and lovely.”
ROCO Chardonnays pair extremely well with a wide spectrum of food and age beautifully. To prove it, we’ll have a selection of appetizers to sample with the wines and will pull a few bottles of our 2010 Chardonnay from the library. Come discover the pleasure.
Flight:
2013 RMS Sparkling Wine
2014 Willamette Valley Chardonnay
2014 Marsh Estate Chardonnay
2014 Knudsen Vineyards Chardonnay
2010 Willamette Valley Chardonnay
Fee: $20 non-members / $10 club members (Waived with 3 bottle purchase)
Discover ROCO’s New American Style Chardonnay