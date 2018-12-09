|Location:
|Chateau Bianca
|Map:
|17485 Hwy 22, Dallas, OR, 97338, United States
|Website:
|http://premierwineevents.com/event/champagne-sundays-at-chateau-bianca/
|All Dates:
Champagne Sundays at Chateau Bianca
Everyone needs bubbles in their life! Every Sunday Chateau Bianca will be providing a Special Champagne Flight and Mimosas!
17485 Hwy 22, Dallas, OR, 97338, United States