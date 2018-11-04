Champagne Sundays

All Dates:

Oct 21, 2018 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Oct 28, 2018 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Nov 4, 2018 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Nov 11, 2018 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Nov 18, 2018 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Nov 25, 2018 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Dec 2, 2018 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Dec 9, 2018 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Dec 16, 2018 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Dec 23, 2018 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Dec 30, 2018 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Jan 6, 2019 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Jan 13, 2019 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

