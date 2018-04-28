 Calendar Home
Location:Eola Hills Wine Cellars
Map:501 South Pacific Hwy 99W, Rickreall,OR, 97371, United States
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/central-lions-all-you-can-eat-crab-feed/
All Dates:Apr 28, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Central Lions All You Can Eat Crab Feed

All you can eat crab feed to benefit the local vision and hearing programs by the Central Lions Club of Monmouth and Independence Oregon. Tickets are $40.00 per person. Includes baked beans, coleslaw and garlic bread! Wine, Beer and soda available for purchase. Only 200 tickets will be sold to this event, please call Steve @ 503-930-8365, OR Dori @ 503-881-9567

All you can eat crab feed to benefit the local vision and hearing programs by the Central Lions Club of Monmouth and Independence Oregon. Tickets are $40.00 per person. Includes baked beans, coleslaw and garlic bread! Wine, Beer and soda available for purchase. Only 200 tickets will be sold to this event, please call Steve @ 503-930-8365, OR Dori @ 503-881-9567
Eola Hills Wine Cellars
Eola Hills Wine Cellars 97371 501 South Pacific Hwy 99W, Rickreall,OR, 97371, United States
April (2018)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS