All you can eat crab feed to benefit the local vision and hearing programs by the Central Lions Club of Monmouth and Independence Oregon. Tickets are $40.00 per person. Includes baked beans, coleslaw and garlic bread! Wine, Beer and soda available for purchase. Only 200 tickets will be sold to this event, please call Steve @ 503-930-8365, OR Dori @ 503-881-9567

Central Lions All You Can Eat Crab Feed

