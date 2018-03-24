|Location:
|Centennial Golf Club
|Map:
|1900 N. Phoenix Road, Medford, OR 97504
|Phone:
|(541) 773-4653
|Email:
|website@cliffcreekwines.com
|Website:
|http://cliffcreek.com/
|All Dates:
Centennial Golf Club Wine Dinner
Keep your eyes peeled for menu, pricing and reservation information on our site and in our newsletter!
Fee: $TBA
Centennial Golf Club Wine Dinner
Keep your eyes peeled for menu, pricing and reservation information on our site and in our newsletter! Fee: $TBA
Centennial Golf Club
Centennial Golf Club 97504 1900 N. Phoenix Road, Medford, OR 97504