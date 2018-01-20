 Calendar Home
Location:Torii Mor Winery
Map:18365 NE Fairview DR, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 5035540105
Email:info@toriimorwinery.com
Website:http://www.toriimorwinery.com/events/Library-Tasting
All Dates:Jan 20, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Cellar Secrets: Torii Mor's Library Tasting

Join us for a trip through memory lane as we explore past vintages of Torii Mor of limited release wines. Once they're gone, they're gone! Enjoy a flight of some gems from our library for $15, or complimentary for club members. This event will take place in our winery and the Dundee tasting room will be closed.

 

Fee: $15

Torii Mor Winery
Torii Mor Winery 18365 18365 NE Fairview DR, Dundee, OR 97115
