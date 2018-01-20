|Location:
Torii Mor Winery
|Map:
18365 NE Fairview DR, Dundee, OR 97115
|Phone:
5035540105
|Email:
info@toriimorwinery.com
|Website:
http://www.toriimorwinery.com/events/Library-Tasting
|All Dates:
Cellar Secrets: Torii Mor's Library Tasting
Join us for a trip through memory lane as we explore past vintages of Torii Mor of limited release wines. Once they're gone, they're gone! Enjoy a flight of some gems from our library for $15, or complimentary for club members. This event will take place in our winery and the Dundee tasting room will be closed.
Fee: $15