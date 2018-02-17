Cellar Season Celebration

February is Cellar Season in Wine Country and we are opening our cellar door for a special one-day-only event. Please join us to taste wines from Brittan, Winderlea, Elizabeth Chambers, R.Stuart, Fairsing and Youngberg Hill. Wines will be paired with savory bites prepared by Valley Commissary.

Wine Club members of all participating wineries and members of Linfield’s Oak & Vine Society are eligible for special pricing of $20 per ticket, for up to 4 guests. Please contact your wine club coordinator for the promo code.

FAQs

Are there ID or minimum age requirements to enter the event?

Yes, Must be 21 or older to attend. ID required. No minors allowed.

What are my transportation/parking options for getting to and from the event?

Parking available at location.

How can I contact the organizer with any questions?

please contact: info@brittanvineyards.com

What’s the refund policy?

Refund allowed up to 24 hours prior to event

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cellar-season-celebration-tickets-42805117258?aff=efbevent.