 Calendar Home
Location:Brittan Vineyards
Map:829 Northeast 5th Street #700, McMinnville,OR, 97128, United States
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/cellar-season-celebration/
All Dates:Feb 17, 2018 11:00 am - 3:00 pm

Cellar Season Celebration

February is Cellar Season in Wine Country and we are opening our cellar door for a special one-day-only event. Please join us to taste wines from Brittan, Winderlea, Elizabeth Chambers, R.Stuart, Fairsing and Youngberg Hill. Wines will be paired with savory bites prepared by Valley Commissary.

Wine Club members of all participating wineries and members of Linfield’s Oak & Vine Society are eligible for special pricing of $20 per ticket, for up to 4 guests. Please contact your wine club coordinator for the promo code.

FAQs

Are there ID or minimum age requirements to enter the event?

Yes, Must be 21 or older to attend. ID required. No minors allowed.

What are my transportation/parking options for getting to and from the event?

Parking available at location.

How can I contact the organizer with any questions?

please contact: info@brittanvineyards.com

What’s the refund policy?

Refund allowed up to 24 hours prior to event

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cellar-season-celebration-tickets-42805117258?aff=efbevent.

February is Cellar Season in Wine Country and we are opening our cellar door for a special one-day-only event. Please join us to taste wines from Brittan, Winderlea, Elizabeth Chambers, R.Stuart, Fairsing and Youngberg Hill. Wines will be paired with savory bites prepared by Valley Commissary. Wine Club members of all participating wineries and members of Linfield’s Oak & Vine Society are ...
Brittan Vineyards
Brittan Vineyards 97128 829 Northeast 5th Street #700, McMinnville,OR, 97128, United States
February (2018)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28      


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS