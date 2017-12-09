 Calendar Home
Location:Stoller Family Estate
Map:16161 NE McDougall Rd, Dayton, OR 97114, USA
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/celebrate-with-bubbles-at-stoller-family-estate/
All Dates:Dec 9, 2017 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Celebrate with Bubbles at Stoller Family Estate

Just in time for the holiday season, we invite you to join us in celebrating the release of our 2014 LaRue’s Brut Rosé with two events on December 9:

CELEBRATE WITH BUBBLES
11 am – 5 pm
$25 per person | complimentary for club members
Begin your flight with our 2014 LaRue’s Brut Rosé and enjoy Crab Cake Po Boy sandwiches house-made by our culinary director, Becca Richards.

 AROUND THE WORLD OF SPARKLING WINE
11 am or 3 pm
$50 per person | $35 for club members
Limited to 10 guests per seating

Join us for an intimate, educational flight of sparkling wines from France, Italy, Spain and Oregon, led by our Associate Winemaker Kate Payne-Brown.

Tickets: https://www.stollerfamilyestate.com/events/2014-LaRue-Brut-Rose-Release-Party.

Stoller Family Estate
Stoller Family Estate 16161 16161 NE McDougall Rd, Dayton, OR 97114, USA
