Celebrate with Bubbles at Stoller Family Estate

Just in time for the holiday season, we invite you to join us in celebrating the release of our 2014 LaRue’s Brut Rosé with two events on December 9:

CELEBRATE WITH BUBBLES

11 am – 5 pm

$25 per person | complimentary for club members

Begin your flight with our 2014 LaRue’s Brut Rosé and enjoy Crab Cake Po Boy sandwiches house-made by our culinary director, Becca Richards.

AROUND THE WORLD OF SPARKLING WINE

11 am or 3 pm

$50 per person | $35 for club members

Limited to 10 guests per seating



Join us for an intimate, educational flight of sparkling wines from France, Italy, Spain and Oregon, led by our Associate Winemaker Kate Payne-Brown.

Tickets: https://www.stollerfamilyestate.com/events/2014-LaRue-Brut-Rose-Release-Party.