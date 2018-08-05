 Calendar Home
Location:AniChe Cellars
Map:71 Little Buck Creek Rd, Underwood, WA 98651
Phone: 844-344-9010
Email:events@anichecellars.com
Website:http://https://www.facebook.com/events/232149357514000/
All Dates:Aug 4, 2018 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Aug 5, 2018 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Celebrate Washington Wine Month @ AniChe Cellars

We are deeply proud to be members of the Washington State wine industry. We believe that Washington leads the global industry in diversity and excellence via small winery producers. Unbeknownst to some, Washington State offers wines with finesse and elegance. We make many of these…so this weekend we want to offer a smattering of our wines that celebrate this unsung Washington style.

--> 2 bottles of Three Witches 2015 Rattlesnake Hills (Mourvedre, Counoise and Cinsault) $55
--> 6 bottle Whites from Yakima Valley, 3 x Come & Go (Albarino), 3 x Bombadil (Picpoul, Grenache Blanc and Viognier) $60

Salud!

We are deeply proud to be members of the Washington State wine industry. We believe that Washington leads the global industry in diversity and excellence via small winery producers. Unbeknownst to some, Washington State offers wines with finesse and elegance. We make many of these…so this weekend we want to offer a smattering of our wines that celebrate this unsung Washington style.--> 2 ...
AniChe Cellars
AniChe Cellars 98651 71 Little Buck Creek Rd, Underwood, WA 98651
August (2018)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS