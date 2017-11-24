 Calendar Home
Location:Elizabeth Chambers Cellar
Map:455 NE Irvine St, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 503-412-9765
Email:janna@elizabethchamberscellar.com
Website:http://www.elizabethchamberscellar.com
All Dates:Nov 24, 2017 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Nov 25, 2017 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

Celebrate Thanksgiving Weekend at ECC!

Join us Thanksgiving Weekend and taste 2016 Pinot Noir from the barrel, with an exclusive two day opportunity to purchase futures, as well as current release wines from the 2014 and 2015 vintages paired with light hors d’oeuvres. 11am – 4pm. Complimentary for members and three guests. Non members are welcome, $25 per person. There is no special tasting on Sunday, November 26th.

 

Fee: $25/person

Taste 2016 Pinot Noir from the barrel, opportunity to purchase futures, catering: Valley Commissary

Elizabeth Chambers Cellar
