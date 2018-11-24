Celebrate Thanksgiving at Elizabeth Chambers

Celebrate Thanksgiving Weekend with us and taste new releases from the 2016 vintage as well as the new release of the 2017 Hope Well vineyard Chardonnay, our inaugural Chardonnay release. While you sip wine, enjoy the classic Brazilian sounds of Rio Con Brio, and savor light Hors d’oeuvres provided by Chef Jesse at Valley Commissary. Members and three guests are complimentary.

Fee: $25/non-members