Celebrate Spring in the Vineyard at Holloran Viney

Celebrate Spring in the Vineyard

Please join us at the winery in Dundee to Celebrate Spring in the Vineyard.  We will be pouring our handcrafted wines that were selected personally by our owner, Bill Holloran to share with you.  

This event is open to everyone for $25 per person at the door.  We invite you to join the Wine Club and attend for free! Each club level is allowed a specific number of guests. Guests beyond that amount will be charged $25 per person to attend.  Please RSVP to Chris at hvw.chris@gmail.com or 971-720-0632.

We will be serving artisan cheeses and local gourmet bites to pair with our wines and  look forward to sharing our wines with you.

Thank you, 

Bill & Eve Holloran 

Tickets: www.holloranvineyardwines.com.

