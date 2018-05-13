 Calendar Home
Location:Raptor Ridge Winery
Map:18700 SW Hillsboro Highway, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 5036288463
Email:stacy@raptorridgewinery.com
Website:http://18700 SW Hillsboro Highway
All Dates:May 13, 2018 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

Celebrate Mother’s Day

It’s Rosé all day at Raptor Ridge Winery! Bring Mom to our tasting room for a glass of one of our Rosés. She has a choice of our 2014 Sparkling Brut Rosé, 2017 Barrel Fermented Rosé or our 2017 Rosé of Pinot Noir. Relax, soak up the view and celebrate Mom. Mommas of furry kids count too, show us a photo of your fur baby to qualify. $15 tasting fee and Mom enjoys some Rosé! Reservations are not necessary.

 

Fee: $15 Tasting Fee or Wine by the glass or bottle

Mothers day celebration on Sunday, May 13th

