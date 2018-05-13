 Calendar Home
All Dates:May 13, 2018 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm Live music 1 - 4 pm

CELEBRATE MOTHER'S DAY WITH ARCANE CELLARS

Arcane Cellar's 2018 “Music on the Willamette” program features live music in a friendly atmosphere at our winery on the scenic Willamette River. Arcane specializes in outstanding whites, big reds and unique blends. Join us on our covered patio from noon to 5 pm on concert Sundays, with live music from 1 – 4 pm. Food cart service, local brews and soft drinks also for purchase.

Sunday May 13 is Mother's Day and we've got a special day planned for you! Briana Renea brings her fiery blend of pop, rock and country; plus a Sip and Paint class and a jewelry show. Pre-register for the Sip and Paint class!

Fee: $5 COVER/FREE TO CLUB MEMBERS

Live music, plus a Sip & Paint class and a jewelry show!

