CELEBRATE MOTHER'S DAY WITH ARCANE CELLARS
Arcane Cellar's 2018 “Music on the Willamette” program features live music in a friendly atmosphere at our winery on the scenic Willamette River. Arcane specializes in outstanding whites, big reds and unique blends. Join us on our covered patio from noon to 5 pm on concert Sundays, with live music from 1 – 4 pm. Food cart service, local brews and soft drinks also for purchase.
Sunday May 13 is Mother's Day and we've got a special day planned for you! Briana Renea brings her fiery blend of pop, rock and country; plus a Sip and Paint class and a jewelry show. Pre-register for the Sip and Paint class!
Fee: $5 COVER/FREE TO CLUB MEMBERS
