Location:Raptor Ridge Winery
Map:18700 SW Hillsboro Highway, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 5036288463
Email:stacy@raptorridgewinery.com
Website:http://18700 SW Hillsboro Highway
All Dates:May 26, 2018 - May 28, 2018

Celebrate Memorial Day Weekend

Celebrate Memorial Day weekend at our tasting room where will be pouring special summer whites, new releases, single-vineyard pinot noirs, and library wines. Relax at our outside bar area overlooking the vineyard and enjoy views of four mountaintops. Please call for reservations for parties of 6 or more.

 Fee: $15 Tasting Fee or Wine by the glass or bottle

Memorial Day Weekend promotion

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings.
