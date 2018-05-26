|Location:
|Raptor Ridge Winery
|Map:
|18700 SW Hillsboro Highway, Newberg, OR 97132
|Phone:
|5036288463
|Email:
|stacy@raptorridgewinery.com
|Website:
|http://18700 SW Hillsboro Highway
|All Dates:
Celebrate Memorial Day Weekend
Celebrate Memorial Day weekend at our tasting room where will be pouring special summer whites, new releases, single-vineyard pinot noirs, and library wines. Relax at our outside bar area overlooking the vineyard and enjoy views of four mountaintops.
Please call for reservations for parties of 6 or more.
Fee: $15 Tasting Fee or Wine by the glass or bottle
