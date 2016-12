Location: Oregon Wine LAB Map: 488 Lincoln St, Eugene, OR 97401 Phone: 458-201-7413 Email: info@oregonwinelab.com Website: http://www.oregonwinelab.com All Dates: Sep 8, 2016 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm

Categorically Correct - Trivia at Oregon Wine LAB

Think you have the answers? Bring em to Eugene's only stress-free, laid-back trivia! Join the Oregon Wine LAB every Thursday for Categorically Correct Trivia featuring the Fantastic Elliot Martinez! Prizes awarded for the wittiest wino!