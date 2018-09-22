Casino Royale

Join us for an evening of chance and live music!

Roll the dice, spin the roulette wheel, play your best hand in downtown McMinnville AND benefit one of Liz Chambers' most beloved charities. A portion of ticket proceeds will benefit A Family Place, the Children's Relief Nursery of Yamhill County. Limited number of tickets available – purchase today via http://store.elizabethchamberscellar.com/product?productid=6375AD9C-F725-4F85-BCC9-3767914EF995 !



Ticket will include:

Your first glass of wine, catered gourmet bites and live music by Skybound Blue and your favorite table games.



Start your night with 1,000 casino chips!

Win big and collect raffle tickets. The higher your winnings the more chances you will have to win great prizes.



Live Music by Skybound Blue

Fronted by married duo Matt and Jenny Behnke, Skybound Blue is harmony-driven Americana - the dig deep and tell the story in your bones kind. If you have ever seen them play before, they rock the house!



Raising Money in Memory of Liz!

The Chambers Family remains committed to Liz's enduring interest in keeping children safe and families together.

Ten dollars from each ticket sold will be donated to A Family Place, the Children's Relief Nursery of Yamhill County.

Fee: $60