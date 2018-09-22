 Calendar Home
Location:Elizabeth Chambers Cellar
Map:455 NE Irvine St, None, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 5034129765
Email:leah@elizabethchamberscellar.com
Website:http://455 NE Irvine St, None
All Dates:Sep 22, 2018 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Casino Royale

Join us for an evening of chance and live music!
Roll the dice, spin the roulette wheel, play your best hand in downtown McMinnville AND benefit one of Liz Chambers' most beloved charities. A portion of ticket proceeds will benefit A Family Place, the Children's Relief Nursery of Yamhill County. Limited number of tickets available – purchase today via http://store.elizabethchamberscellar.com/product?productid=6375AD9C-F725-4F85-BCC9-3767914EF995 !

Ticket will include:
Your first glass of wine, catered gourmet bites and live music by Skybound Blue and your favorite table games.

Start your night with 1,000 casino chips!
Win big and collect raffle tickets. The higher your winnings the more chances you will have to win great prizes.

Live Music by Skybound Blue
Fronted by married duo Matt and Jenny Behnke, Skybound Blue is harmony-driven Americana - the dig deep and tell the story in your bones kind. If you have ever seen them play before, they rock the house!

Raising Money in Memory of Liz!
The Chambers Family remains committed to Liz's enduring interest in keeping children safe and families together.
Ten dollars from each ticket sold will be donated to A Family Place, the Children's Relief Nursery of Yamhill County.

 

Fee: $60

Roll the dice, spin the roulette wheel, play your best hand while doing good for A Family Place.

Elizabeth Chambers Cellar
Elizabeth Chambers Cellar 97128 455 NE Irvine St, None, McMinnville, OR 97128
September (2018)
« August
October »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS