 Calendar Home
Location:Wennerberg Park
Map:Lower Wennerberg Park, Carlton, Oregon 97111
Phone: 971-237-1045
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/carlton-crush-harvest-festival.html
All Dates:Sep 8, 2018 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Carlton Crush Harvest Festival

Now approaching its seventh year, this full-day celebration features a Team Grape Stomp Competition, Kids' Watermelon Eating Contest & Kids' Grape Stomp Competition, lots of live music, and an Artists' Market, with many unique craft merchants.

Enjoy terrific Festival food from a variety of providers, and (of course!) sample a large selection of fine wines and craft beers from wineries and breweries throughout the area.

There is no admission fee, and plenty of free parking is available. To consume alcoholic beverages, adults must purchase a Carlton Crush logo glass.

Event proceeds benefit local Yamhill-Carlton area charities and causes.

THROUGHOUT THE DAY AT CARLTON CRUSH...

Many Selections of Fine Wines & Craft Beers
Food Options in the Festival Area & on Main Street in Downtown Carlton
Live Music from Several Bands - From Noon Until Closing
Artists' Market: Art, Crafts & Specialty Products

Now approaching its seventh year, this full-day celebration features a Team Grape Stomp Competition, Kids' Watermelon Eating Contest & Kids' Grape Stomp Competition, lots of live music, and an Artists' Market, with many unique craft merchants. Enjoy terrific Festival food from a variety of providers, and (of course!) sample a large selection of fine wines and craft beers from wineries and breweries ...
Wennerberg Park
Wennerberg Park 97111 Lower Wennerberg Park, Carlton, Oregon 97111
September (2018)
« August
October »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS