Carlton Crush Harvest Festival

Now approaching its seventh year, this full-day celebration features a Team Grape Stomp Competition, Kids' Watermelon Eating Contest & Kids' Grape Stomp Competition, lots of live music, and an Artists' Market, with many unique craft merchants.



Enjoy terrific Festival food from a variety of providers, and (of course!) sample a large selection of fine wines and craft beers from wineries and breweries throughout the area.



There is no admission fee, and plenty of free parking is available. To consume alcoholic beverages, adults must purchase a Carlton Crush logo glass.



Event proceeds benefit local Yamhill-Carlton area charities and causes.



THROUGHOUT THE DAY AT CARLTON CRUSH...



Many Selections of Fine Wines & Craft Beers

Food Options in the Festival Area & on Main Street in Downtown Carlton

Live Music from Several Bands - From Noon Until Closing

Artists' Market: Art, Crafts & Specialty Products