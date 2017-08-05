Map: North Willamette Valley Vineyards Website: http://premierwineevents.com/event/canines-uncorked-2/ All Dates: Aug 5, 2017 11:00 am - 5:00 pm



Canines Uncorked

The seventh annual Canines Uncorked wine tour highlights 16 North Willamette Valley wineries where dogs are counted among the guests of honor. A “License to Taste” passport includes free wine tastings and dog activities at each participating winery. This event is a benefit for the shelter animals.

Participating Canines Uncorked Wineries & Activities

The wineries below accept the special Canines Uncorked Passport and will have special activities for your four-legged friend. You can lean more about the wineries below. See the Canines Uncorked Winery Map to see all participating wineries and plan your trip.

A Blooming Hill Vineyards & Winery

Tunes & Toys – Relax on the beautiful patio at A Blooming Hill while you listen to live music and enjoy wonderful wine. Your canine companion can indulge in our dog toy bar to occupy their time.

Apolloni Vineyards

Pooch Scootin’ Boogie – LexiDog Boutique and Social Club has teamed up with Apolloni Vineyards to host an unforgettable western party! Play fun games, partake in barrel races, and try your hand at line dancing. Your pup will be catered with special treats and goodies too. This location features a raffle for a custom dog bed in a wine barrel donated by a local artist.

Ardiri Winery & Vineyards

Photos & Fido – Enjoy the views at Aridiri Winery & Vineyards as the beautiful landscape unravels into a natural scenic backdrop for a photo of you and your faithful four legged companion. Photos will be shared online for viewing and print ordering.

Blizzard Wines

Paws & Paint – This is the spot for lovers of dogs, wine and art! See beautiful pet-themed work from local artists. This location features a raffle for a custom dog bed in a wine barrel donated by a local artist. Create your own masterpiece with your dog’s paw print in paint!

Dion Vineyard

Travel with Fido – Experience wine country with a short hike through the beautiful grounds of Dion Vineyard. A mile loop through the vineyard, with wine service at the beginning is ideal for those active dogs (and their wine-loving people)! The trail is not too steep, but the view from atop the vineyard is well worth the effort. Meet with vendors about canine-friendly travel options.

Elk Cove Vineyards

Relax with Rover – While you relax with the spectacular wine at Elk Cove Vineyards, your pooch can enjoy a complimentary massage from Heal NW Animal Massage. Learn how massage is a great way to maintain your dog’s health and well-being.

Helvetia Vineyard

Lickin’ Luau – Your dog will definitely want to visit Helvetia Vineyard, where s/he will be greeted with a lei Hawaii-style. Dogs can cool off in a doggie pool and chill out with pup-friendly snow cones. Next up: Flamingo Croquet! Puppy paradise, right? Come check it out!

Kramer Vineyards

Barks & Bubbles – Celebrate your love of dogs with bubbles! Enjoy a glass of bubbly while watching (and recording!) the antics of your dog playing with bubbles from a bubble machine. This is also the location to mix and mingle with OHS dogs available for adoption.

Montinore Estate

The Whys of Wines & Woofs – Discover the whys behind wine-making and woofs. Brush up on your doggie science with dog DNA testing, the latest dog research, and knowledge about cruelty-free companies. Open Farm, the first pet industry partner of Humane Farm Animal Care, will be onsite to share information about their ethically sourced dog food.

Oak Knoll Winery

Nose Works – While your senses take in the aromas and tastes at the fabulous Oak Knoll Winery, your pooch can have fun following their own nose with K9 Nose Work. Jeannine May of Good Life Dog Training and Pacific Truffle Dogs will help develop your dog’s scenting capabilities though fun “follow your nose” activities! So be sure to bring your dog’s favorite treats with you (there will also be lots of treats on-site)!

Patton Valley Vineyard

Grapes & Games – Lay back, relax and enjoy a glass of wine while soaking up the beautiful view at Patton Valley Vineyard. Walk along the grapes and enjoy fun lawn games such as ladder balls, giant jenga and the always popular dog poo toss!

Plum Hill Vineyards

Take Me Out to the Ball Game – Play ball (!) at Plum Hill Vineyards. Your dog can enjoy a game of ball in Plum Hill’s enclosed off-leash dog area. Pups can partake in a game of bobbing for hot dogs, enjoy a doggie snow cone, and select a ball to take home.

Risdall Ranch Winery

Hollywood Hounds – Strutt your mutt down the red carpet at Risdall Ranch winery to see the latest styles in canine fashions from Portland’s trendiest doggie boutique, LexiDog Social Club and Boutique.

Ruby Vineyard & Winery

Dogs Gone Wild – Unleash the wild in your dog on a fun agility course! Agility is a great activity that you can enjoy together. An OHS Training and Behavior expert will be onsite to share insights into your dog’s wild side.

SakéOne

Eco-Furriendly – While you enjoy tasting organic saké at Saké One, treat your pup to locally-sourced organic snacks. Then peruse dog producs from a regional merchant that has an emphasis on locally produced, natural and sustainable goods.

Willamette Valley Vineyards at Tualatin Estate

Pinot & Pet Talk – “Woof, Woof, Woof,” says your dog. (Translation: Take me to Tualatin Estate to meet with animal communicator Ute Luppertz of Pets Point of View!)

Tickets: https://secure.oregonhumane.org/canines-uncorked-2017/Donate/Tickets.