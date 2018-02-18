 Calendar Home
Location:FIT ACADEMY
Map:9140 SW HALL BOULEVARD, B, Portland, OR 97223
Phone: 971-371-3666
Email:info@fitacademyinc.com
Website:http://www.cliffcreek.com
All Dates:Feb 18, 2018 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm

Candlelight Yoga & Wine Meditation

It’s in the spirit of LOVE that we invite you to share in an experience blending the practice of yoga and the beauty of wine. We will begin with candlelight yoga followed by a guided wine meditation. The workshop is centered around connecting with the love of our selves, and how this love radiates towards others. Feel free to bring a friend, a family member, your partner, or anyone else you would like to deepen your love connection with.

You will leave this workshop feeling centered, connected and radiating love. We look forward to sharing this amazing experience with you!

 

Fee: $30

