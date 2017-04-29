CampoVelo Napa Valley

CampoVelo Napa Valley with Chef Chris Cosentino & Friends is a destination wine country weekend featuring great chefs, winemakers, brew masters, pro cyclists, and influential sports and business leaders. CampoVelo offers ample amounts of bike riding (road and dirt), abundant and delicious cuisine, of course notable Napa Valley wines, and a plethora of other activities that will all take place throughout the weekend, including hiking, yoga, chef demos, fireside chats, and wine tastings. Think adult summer camp for cyclists!



CampoVelo offers both daily and full weekend passes for cyclists and non-cyclists. Please visit our website for a breakdown of the various pass holder options

Fee: $300-600