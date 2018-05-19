Camp Penner-Ash

It's Camp Penner-Ash time - our most anticipated event of the year and the release of our 2016 Estate Pinot Noir!



Join us Saturday, May 19th, 2018 from 11am - 4pm for a campfire, s'mores, games, archery, live music, and food. We will be pouring our May club wines, along with our newly released Estate Pinot Noir.



Tickets: $35 for non club members. Club members receive 4 complimentary tickets to this event.



Call the tasting room at (503) 554-5545 to reserve your tickets!

Fee: $35