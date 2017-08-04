Calcagno Cellars Winery First Friday!

Please join Calcagno Cellars Winery for Troutdale’s First Friday, Friday August 4, 2017. Featured special guest Italian vocalist Pina Di Rosa. We’ll be pouring tasting flights and glasses Friday night from 3-8 pm. Pair it with our new specialty cheese plate for an exceptional wine tasting experience. Every sip is special. Salute!



Calcagno Cellars 336 E Historic Columbia River Hwy



503.618.VINO (8466)