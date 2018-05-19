 Calendar Home
Location:Knudsen Vineyards
Map:16550 NE Knudsen Lane, Dundee, OR 97115
Email:lauren@knudsenvineyards.com
Website:http://knudsenvineyards.com/event/2018-bud-break-celebration/
All Dates:May 19, 2018 11:00 am - 3:00 pm

Bud Break Celebration at Kudsen Vineyards

Gather with us at Knudsen Vineyards to celebrate bud break!
Sample the recently released 2016 Chardonnay (along with the rest of the Knudsen Vineyards selections), and enjoy light bites from Chef Paul of Alchemy NW Catering along with incomparable vistas of the Willamette Valley.

We are happy to accomodate dietary restrictions but kindly request one week advance notice. Contact Lauren@knudsenvineyards.com.
Trade Members: Contact lauren@knudsenvineyards.com

 

Fee: $25

Knudsen Vineyards
Knudsen Vineyards 16550 16550 NE Knudsen Lane, Dundee, OR 97115
