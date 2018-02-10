|Location:
|Anne Amie Vineyards
|Map:
|6580 NE Mineral Springs Rd, Carlton, Oregon 97111
|Phone:
|5038642991
|Email:
|ContactUs@AnneAmie.com
|Website:
|http://anneamie.com/events/bubble-fest/
|All Dates:
Bubbles Fest 2018
Anne Amie Vineyards presents: Bubbles Fest 2018
Now in its fourth year, the Northwest's premier sparkling wine festival is expanding to two days. Join us Valentine's Day Weekend for a single day, or purchase a weekend package and taste wines from all 25 participating producers.
Similar to previous years, we're also excited to partner with local vendors who will be providing small bites to pair with your bubbles.
Saturday:
Anne Amie Vineyards
Apolloni Vineyards
Argyle Winery
Elk Cove Vineyards
Kramer Vineyards
Left Coast Cellars
Lundeen Wines
R. Stuart & Co. Winery
Raptor Ridge Winery
Roots Vineyard
Sokol Blosser
Soter Vineyards
Willamette Valley Vineyards
Sunday:
Anne Amie Vineyards
Eola Hills Winery
Le Cadeau Vineyard
Maysara Winery
McMenamins
Mellen Meyer
Ponzi Vineyards
Quady North
ROCO Winery
Seufert Winery
Trisaetum
Teutonic Wine Company
Bites:
Carlton Bakery
Columbia Empire Farms
Imperial
Northwest Fresh Seafood
Smitten: Artisan Truffles
Music:
Sami Rouissi
Fee: $50 – $85
