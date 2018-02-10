Bubbles Fest 2018

Anne Amie Vineyards presents: Bubbles Fest 2018



Now in its fourth year, the Northwest's premier sparkling wine festival is expanding to two days. Join us Valentine's Day Weekend for a single day, or purchase a weekend package and taste wines from all 25 participating producers.



Similar to previous years, we're also excited to partner with local vendors who will be providing small bites to pair with your bubbles.



Saturday:

Anne Amie Vineyards

Apolloni Vineyards

Argyle Winery

Elk Cove Vineyards

Kramer Vineyards

Left Coast Cellars

Lundeen Wines

R. Stuart & Co. Winery

Raptor Ridge Winery

Roots Vineyard

Sokol Blosser

Soter Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards



Sunday:

Anne Amie Vineyards

Eola Hills Winery

Le Cadeau Vineyard

Maysara Winery

McMenamins

Mellen Meyer

Ponzi Vineyards

Quady North

ROCO Winery

Seufert Winery

Trisaetum

Teutonic Wine Company



Bites:

Carlton Bakery

Columbia Empire Farms

Imperial

Northwest Fresh Seafood

Smitten: Artisan Truffles



Music:

Sami Rouissi

Fee: $50 – $85