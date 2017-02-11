|Location:
|Anne Amie Vineyards
|Map:
|6850 NE Mineral Springs Rd., Carlton, Oregon 97111
|Phone:
|5038642991
|Email:
|contactus@anneamie.com
|Website:
|http://anneamie.com/events/bubble-fest/
|All Dates:
Bubbles Fest 2017
Take in Anne Amie’s incredible view while tasting sparkling wine from 19 different Oregon producers and enjoying locally created small bites.
Producers:
Analemma
Anne Amie Vineyards
Apolloni Vineyards
Argyle
Division Winemaking Company
Elk Cove Vineyards
Kramer Vineyards
Left Coast Cellars
Lundeen Wines
Maysara Winery
McMenamins
Quady North
R. Stuart & Co.
Raptor Ridge Winery
Roots Wine Company
Sokol Blosser
Soter Vineyards
Statera Cellars
Willamette Valley Vineyards
Bites:
Carlton Bakery
Moonstruck Chocolate Co.
Northwest Fresh Seafood
Music:
Nate Botsford
Fee: $45
Celebrate Valentine’s Day Weekend at our third annual Bubbles Fest sparkling wine festival.