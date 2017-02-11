Bubbles Fest 2017

Take in Anne Amie’s incredible view while tasting sparkling wine from 19 different Oregon producers and enjoying locally created small bites.



Producers:



Analemma

Anne Amie Vineyards

Apolloni Vineyards

Argyle

Division Winemaking Company

Elk Cove Vineyards

Kramer Vineyards

Left Coast Cellars

Lundeen Wines

Maysara Winery

McMenamins

Quady North

R. Stuart & Co.

Raptor Ridge Winery

Roots Wine Company

Sokol Blosser

Soter Vineyards

Statera Cellars

Willamette Valley Vineyards



Bites:



Carlton Bakery

Moonstruck Chocolate Co.

Northwest Fresh Seafood



Music:



Nate Botsford

Fee: $45