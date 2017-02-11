 Calendar Home
Location:Anne Amie Vineyards
Map:6850 NE Mineral Springs Rd., Carlton, Oregon 97111
Phone: 5038642991
Email:contactus@anneamie.com
Website:http://anneamie.com/events/bubble-fest/
All Dates:Feb 11, 2017 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

Bubbles Fest 2017

Take in Anne Amie’s incredible view while tasting sparkling wine from 19 different Oregon producers and enjoying locally created small bites.

Producers:

Analemma
Anne Amie Vineyards
Apolloni Vineyards
Argyle
Division Winemaking Company
Elk Cove Vineyards
Kramer Vineyards
Left Coast Cellars
Lundeen Wines
Maysara Winery
McMenamins
Quady North
R. Stuart & Co.
Raptor Ridge Winery
Roots Wine Company
Sokol Blosser
Soter Vineyards
Statera Cellars
Willamette Valley Vineyards

Bites:

Carlton Bakery
Moonstruck Chocolate Co.
Northwest Fresh Seafood

Music:

Nate Botsford

 

Fee: $45

Celebrate Valentine’s Day Weekend at our third annual Bubbles Fest sparkling wine festival.

