Bubbles & Bivalves

Please join us for an intimate evening showcasing our newly released sparkling wines paired with five local oyster varietals, presented by our fabulous wine maker, Steve Anderson! This event will be held in our barrel room, surrounded by 3,000 barrels. Don’t miss this inaugural event that will surely be a favorite for years to come. It will be an evening out not to be missed!

Tickets are $55 for general public and $45 for our Eola Wine Club members.

Tickets: https://shop.eolahillswinery.com/bubbles--bivalves-p375.aspx

