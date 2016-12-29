Bubbles and Bites Party

Happy New Year from The Barberry! Come in on December 29, for our Bubbles and Bites Party. From 4 PM - 7 PM, enjoy some great local seasonal bites and an opportunity to taste different producers of bubbles, including a rare opportunity to taste from a producer who has been family owned since 1625!



The Wines:

J Laruen Cremant d Limoux NV

Karl Erhard Pinot Noir Sekt

Roland Champion Grand Cru Brut Blanc de Blancs

Colin – 1er Cru ‘Parnthese’ 2009

Henri Giraud – Brut Rose – Grand Cru d’ Ay



The Food:

Partridge Gallantine on Rosemary Cracker

Rabbit Meatballs

Belgian Endive



$20 per person, waived with a 6 bottle purchase or any purchase totaling over $200.



RSVP to 503-857- 0457

The Barberry – 645 NE 3 rd St.,

McMinnville, OR 97123



www.thebarberry.com/calendar

Fee: $20 per person