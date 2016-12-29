 Calendar Home
Location:The Barberry
Map:645 NE 3rd Street, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 5038570457
Email:steve@kaosmac.com
Website:http://www.thebarberry.com/music
All Dates:Dec 29, 2016 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Bubbles and Bites Party

Happy New Year from The Barberry! Come in on December 29, for our Bubbles and Bites Party. From 4 PM - 7 PM, enjoy some great local seasonal bites and an opportunity to taste different producers of bubbles, including a rare opportunity to taste from a producer who has been family owned since 1625!

The Wines:
J Laruen Cremant d Limoux NV
Karl Erhard Pinot Noir Sekt
Roland Champion Grand Cru Brut Blanc de Blancs
Colin – 1er Cru ‘Parnthese’ 2009
Henri Giraud – Brut Rose – Grand Cru d’ Ay

The Food:
Partridge Gallantine on Rosemary Cracker
Rabbit Meatballs
Belgian Endive

$20 per person, waived with a 6 bottle purchase or any purchase totaling over $200.

RSVP to 503-857- 0457
The Barberry – 645 NE 3 rd St.,
McMinnville, OR 97123

www.thebarberry.com/calendar

 

Fee: $20 per person

