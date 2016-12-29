|Location:
|The Barberry
|Map:
|645 NE 3rd Street, McMinnville, OR 97128
|Phone:
|5038570457
|Email:
|steve@kaosmac.com
|Website:
|http://www.thebarberry.com/music
|All Dates:
Bubbles and Bites Party
Happy New Year from The Barberry! Come in on December 29, for our Bubbles and Bites Party. From 4 PM - 7 PM, enjoy some great local seasonal bites and an opportunity to taste different producers of bubbles, including a rare opportunity to taste from a producer who has been family owned since 1625!
The Wines:
J Laruen Cremant d Limoux NV
Karl Erhard Pinot Noir Sekt
Roland Champion Grand Cru Brut Blanc de Blancs
Colin – 1er Cru ‘Parnthese’ 2009
Henri Giraud – Brut Rose – Grand Cru d’ Ay
The Food:
Partridge Gallantine on Rosemary Cracker
Rabbit Meatballs
Belgian Endive
$20 per person, waived with a 6 bottle purchase or any purchase totaling over $200.
Bubbles & Bites Party 4pm - 7pm