Bubbles & Oysters

To celebrate Harvest this year we are popping the cork on our 1st ever sparkling wine!



Our 2016 Sparkling Brut is a 50/50 blend of Pinot Noir and Pinot Blanc.



We are excited to have Tournant out to serve up freshly shucked Pacific oysters & an array of cheeses, seasonal crudités, house made dips, olives and nuts. Food will be served from noon-3:00pm.



Early Bird Price: $45 per person – covers wine tasting, 3 oysters & bites

$55 beginning September 3rd

Wine Club Members: $35 – Contact Paul at 503-864-4592 or email Paul@wintershillwine.com to



Saturday, September 15, 2018

Food served 12:00-3:00pm

Tasting room open 11:00-5:00pm

