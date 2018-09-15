 Calendar Home
Location:Winter's Hill Estate
Map:6451 NE Hilltop Lane, Dayton, Oregon 97114
Phone: 5038644592
Email:cellardoor@wintershillwine.com
Website:http://wintershillwine.com/events/bubbles-oysters/
All Dates:Sep 15, 2018 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Bubbles & Oysters

To celebrate Harvest this year we are popping the cork on our 1st ever sparkling wine!

Our 2016 Sparkling Brut is a 50/50 blend of Pinot Noir and Pinot Blanc.

We are excited to have Tournant out to serve up freshly shucked Pacific oysters & an array of cheeses, seasonal crudités, house made dips, olives and nuts. Food will be served from noon-3:00pm.

Early Bird Price: $45 per person – covers wine tasting, 3 oysters & bites
$55 beginning September 3rd
Wine Club Members: $35 – Contact Paul at 503-864-4592 or email Paul@wintershillwine.com to

Winter's Hill Estate
