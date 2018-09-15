|Location:
Winter's Hill Estate
|Map:
6451 NE Hilltop Lane, Dayton, Oregon 97114
|Phone:
5038644592
|Email:
cellardoor@wintershillwine.com
|Website:
http://wintershillwine.com/events/bubbles-oysters/
|All Dates:
Bubbles & Oysters
To celebrate Harvest this year we are popping the cork on our 1st ever sparkling wine!
Our 2016 Sparkling Brut is a 50/50 blend of Pinot Noir and Pinot Blanc.
We are excited to have Tournant out to serve up freshly shucked Pacific oysters & an array of cheeses, seasonal crudités, house made dips, olives and nuts. Food will be served from noon-3:00pm.
Early Bird Price: $45 per person – covers wine tasting, 3 oysters & bites
$55 beginning September 3rd
Wine Club Members: $35 – Contact Paul at 503-864-4592 or email Paul@wintershillwine.com to
Saturday, September 15, 2018
Food served 12:00-3:00pm
Tasting room open 11:00-5:00pm
Fee: $45
To celebrate Harvest we are popping the cork on our 1st ever sparkling wine paired with oysters