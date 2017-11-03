 Calendar Home
Location:Private Penthouse
Map:1830 NW Riverscape St. #803, Portland, Oregon 97209
Phone: 503-487-6692
Email:website@cliffcreekwines.com
Website:http://https://spirithorsestrongpdx.eventbrite.com
All Dates:Nov 3, 2017 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Bubbles & Bordeaux: NorCal Fire Fundraiser

Put on your finest, come sip beautiful wine, browse amazing auction items and come together with your local community to make a difference. Spirit Horse Vineyards and Cliff Creek Cellars are sponsoring this event at a beautiful private penthouse in Portland. 100% of ticket sales and donated auction items, and 25% of wine sales will go towards relief efforts centered around care for the displaced and hurt animals from the fires taking place in Northern California. Donation recipients include the San Francisco ASPCA and the Spirit Horse Equine Therapy Center non-profit which is based out of Napa. We will also be debuting our Spirit Horse sparkling wine, a gorgeous Cremant de Bordeaux that is sure to set the tone for an unforgettable night.*Cocktail Attire please

 

Fee: $50

