|Location:
|Eola Hills Wine Cellars
|Map:
|501 S. Pacific Hwy 99W, Rickreall, OR 97371
|Phone:
|5036232405
|Email:
|paige@eolahillswinery.com
|Website:
|http://eolahillswinery.com
|All Dates:
Bubbles & Bivalves
Bubbles + Bivalves is back! We will be hosting the event in our tasting room this year so come on out and enjoy some champagne and oysters!
Fee: $55
Bubbles & Bivalves
Bubbles + Bivalves is back! We will be hosting the event in our tasting room this year so come on out and enjoy some champagne and oysters! Fee: $55
Eola Hills Wine Cellars
Eola Hills Wine Cellars 97371 501 S. Pacific Hwy 99W, Rickreall, OR 97371